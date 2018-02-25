Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Traded to Predators
San Jose traded Grosenick and Brandon Bolling to Nashville for a sixth-round selection in the 2018 draft.
Grosenick owns a 6-9-2 record in 20 AHL appearances this season, registering a 2.98 GAA and .902 save percentage. This was a very inconsequential acquisition, as he will likely just be stashed away in AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Returns to minors•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Called up to big stage•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Dropped by Sharks•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Inks two-year extension with Sharks•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Clears waivers and joins AHL San Jose•
-
Sharks' Troy Grosenick: Placed on waivers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...