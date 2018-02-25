San Jose traded Grosenick and Brandon Bolling to Nashville for a sixth-round selection in the 2018 draft.

Grosenick owns a 6-9-2 record in 20 AHL appearances this season, registering a 2.98 GAA and .902 save percentage. This was a very inconsequential acquisition, as he will likely just be stashed away in AHL Milwaukee.

