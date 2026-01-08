Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dellandrea's lower-body injury is expected to keep him out on a week-to-week basis, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Wednesday.
It's safe to assume Dellandrea will miss at least a handful of the game due to the injury. Adam Gaudette will return from his own lower-body injury to cover Dellandrea's absence Wednesday versus the Kings, but Michael Misa could also get a look in the lineup down the road.
More News
-
Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Sustains apparent lower-body injury•
-
Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Playing Thursday•
-
Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Questionable for Thursday's matchup•
-
Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Set to play•
-
Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Hampered by lower-body injury•