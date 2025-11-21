Dellandrea scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Dellandrea set up an Adam Gaudette goal early in the first period before scoring one of his own just before the intermission. This was Dellandrea's first multi-point effort of the season, and it snapped a six-game skid. The 25-year-old forward has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 21 appearances this year, matching his point total from 68 contests a year ago. He's added 22 shots on net, 59 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating as a regular in the Sharks' bottom-six in 2025-26.