Dellandrea will be a game-time call versus the Penguins on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Dellandrea's potential absence may not have a significant fantasy impact; he has just three points in his last 18 outings, but it will hurt the Sharks' penalty kill, where he is averaging 3:05 of ice time this season. With Ryan Reaves (upper body) also in doubt, San Jose may need to promote a player from the minors to fill out the lineup against Pittsburgh.