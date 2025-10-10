Dellandrea posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Dellandrea set up a Jeff Skinner tally at 5:31 of the first period. The 25-year-old Dellandrea is getting a chance to center the third line to begin 2025-26. There's still plenty of moving pieces in the middle six -- Will Smith is on the wing and Michael Misa will get his NHL debut at some point. Dellandrea may not stay down the middle all year, but he plays with enough physicality that he should be able to stay in the lineup even if he has to move to the wing or down to the fourth line. However, he had just eight points in 68 appearances in 2024-25, so he's unlikely to be a big scoring threat.