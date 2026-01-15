Dellandrea (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Dellandrea was already considered week-to-week, so his move to IR isn't a surprise. The 25-year-old has two goals and 11 points in 42 appearances in 2025-26. The Sharks now have a roster spot open if they wish to activate Will Smith (upper body) off IR. Smith is expected to miss Thursday's game against Washington, but he might be an option Friday versus Detroit.