Dellandrea scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

The third-period tally was Dellandrea's first of the season. The 25-year-old has been a decent depth scorer in a bottom-six role this year, supplying six points, 11 shots on net, 31 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances. Dellandrea's usage is mostly defensive in nature, but he's just two points shy of matching his total from 68 games a year ago.