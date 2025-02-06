Dellandrea (upper body) is set to be activated off injured reserve and play Thursday versus Vancouver, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Dellandrea missed San Jose's past four games due to the injury. He has a goal, five points, 31 PIM and 99 hits in 41 appearances in 2024-25. Colin White might be a healthy scratch to make room for Dellandrea's return.
