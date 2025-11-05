Dellandrea (lower body) will play in Wednesday's game against Seattle, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Dellandrea dealt with an upper-body injury ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he traveled with the team and has been cleared to suit up after participating in the team's morning skate. Dellandrea has appeared in each of the Sharks' first 13 games of the season, recording five assists, 29 hits, nine blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 13:06 of ice time.