Dellandrea (lower body) is expected to play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Dellandrea logged just 12:50 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto, but he won't miss additional action. He has contributed two goals, seven assists, 39 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 92 hits through 32 appearances this season.