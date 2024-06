Dellandrea was acquired by the Sharks from the Stars on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Dellandrea had two goals, nine points, 23 PIM and 63 hits in 42 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2023-24. The 23-year-old should be in the conversation for a bottom-six spot with San Jose going into training camp. However, the Sharks first need to re-sign Dellandrea, who completed his one-year, $900,000 contract and is set to become a restricted free agent in July.