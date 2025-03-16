Dellandrea's point drought reached 11 games in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Dellandrea has racked up 39 hits, but he's added just nine shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating in that span. The 24-year-old forward remains consistently in the lineup for a Sharks team that is currently carrying two spare forwards. His defensive work provides some on-ice value, but the lack offense makes him a non-factor in fantasy. Dellandrea is at just six points with 37 shots on net, 41 PIM, 141 hits and 38 blocked shots over 54 appearances in 2024-25.