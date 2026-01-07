Sharks' Ty Dellandrea: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dellandrea (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Dellandrea suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, and he didn't travel with the Sharks ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Stars.
