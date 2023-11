Emberson notched a power-play assist and five hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Emberson has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going seven contests without a point to begin November. The 23-year-old defenseman is still finding his footing in the NHL, and that hasn't often included power-play time. Overall, he's earned three points with 14 shots on net, 26 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 14 appearances.