Emberson (lower body) remains on injured reserve but has been upgraded to day-to-day, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Friday.

Emberson has missed the last 12 games due to his lower-body injury but looks to be nearing a return to action. Even once cleared to play, the 23-year-old defenseman is far from a lock for the lineup and may have to share games with Nikita Okhotyuk and Henry Thrun. For his part, Emberson appeared to be finding his offensive stride with three points in four games prior to getting hurt.