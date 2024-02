Emberson (upper body) is ready to return Wednesday against Winnipeg, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Emberson, who missed the Sharks' previous contest Jan. 31, has a goal, nine points, 55 hits and 33 blocks in 23 outings in 2023-24. He's projected to skate on the second pairing alongside Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Emberson's return is also likely to result in Nikita Okhotyuk being a healthy scratch Wednesday.