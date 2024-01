Emberson posted an assist, four hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Emberson missed most of December with a lower-body injury, but he was able to get on the scoresheet in his second game back. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to five points, 16 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. He's often seen top-four minutes this season, though his offense is likely to be too low to help fantasy managers.