Emberson will miss Wednesday's game against Anaheim because of an upper-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Emberson has a goal and nine points in 23 contests this season. He missed seven straight games from Jan. 11-23 because of an upper-body injury, but it's not clear if he's dealing with the same issue or a new injury. Kyle Burroughs will draw back into the lineup against the Ducks after being a healthy scratch Tuesday versus Seattle.