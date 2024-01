Emberson is expected to be out of action week-to-week after suffering an undisclosed injury in Toronto on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Emberson missed Thursday's tilt in Montreal and will miss the remaining three games of the Sharks' five-game road trip. The 23-year-old defenseman has one goal, six assists, 30 blocked shots and 43 hits in 21 games this season. Nikita Okhotyuk replaced Emberson in the lineup Thursday.