Emberson (lower body) inked a one-year, $950,000 contract with San Jose on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Emberson saw action in 30 regular-season games with the Sharks last year in which he notched one goal, nine assists and 94 hits while averaging 18:33 of ice time. The Wisconsin native should be in the mix for a full-time NHL roster spot this year, which sets him up well to offer decent mid-range fantasy value given his offensive upside.