Emberson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Emberson has helpers in back-to-back games after assisting on an Alexander Barabanov tally Thursday. Somewhat quietly, Emberson has stepped up as a key part of the Sharks' defense, taking on a top-pairing role. He's up to six points, 18 shots on net, 40 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances. He doesn't see much power-play time, so the 23-year-old is unlikely to carry value in most fantasy formats, but he's doing a fine job defensively in his rookie year.