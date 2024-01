Emberson (upper body) might be able to return Saturday versus Buffalo, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Emberson has a goal, seven points, 43 hits and 30 blocks in 21 contests this season. If he is available Saturday, then Emberson might slot in on the third pairing, but there's also a chance he'll be a healthy scratch, especially if Henry Thrun (shoulder) ends up being available, and the Sharks decide that they want to have Shakir Mukhamadullin make his NHL debut.