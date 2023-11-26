Emberson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Emberson's first-period marker was his first NHL goal. It was also his second point this season, as the defenseman has struggled to get much offense going while simultaneously getting thrown into a top-four role on one of the weakest teams in the league. He's added 13 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 13 appearances, though he could occasionally rotate out of the lineup.