Emberson notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Emberson has a helper in each of his two games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him seven contests. The 23-year-old defenseman also had three assists over his five games before the injury. He's been trusted with a significant role in his first campaign, earning nine points, 22 shots on net, 47 hits, 33 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 18:53 of ice time per appearance through 23 outings. His recent uptick on offense should have him on the radar for DFS and deeper fantasy formats.