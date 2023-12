Emberson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Emberson hasn't played since Dec. 1 because of the injury. Although he's now an option for Sunday's contest against Colorado, the Sharks may opt to make him a healthy scratch. Emberson has a goal, four points, 16 shots, 34 hits and 20 blocks in 16 contests this year.