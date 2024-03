Emberson (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Ducks, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Emberson doled out two hits and added one shot on goal over 6:35 of ice time Thursday. It's unclear what caused his injury, but he was ruled out for the rest of the game at the second intermission. If Emberson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) can't play Saturday in Dallas, Calen Addison will likely get into the lineup.