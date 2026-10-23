Toffoli scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Toffoli has power-play tallies in consecutive contests. The veteran winger is up to four goals, four assists, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 11 appearances. Toffoli earned 15 of 49 points on the power play last year, and while he's on the second unit to start 2026-27, he continues to be effective with the man advantage. That's worth at least a roster spot in deeper fantasy formats despite his declining even-strength usage.