Toffoli scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli's tally put the Sharks ahead 2-1 in the middle of the second period. The 33-year-old winger has gone 11 games without a goal entering Saturday, picking up 20 shots on net and four assists in that span. He continues to fill a middle-six role as he has for much of the year. Toffoli's at 19 goals, 49 points, 171 shots on net, 48 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 77 appearances. If he can add one more point over the last three games, Toffoli will reach the 50-point mark for the fourth year in a row, a threshold he reached just once in his first 10 NHL campaigns.