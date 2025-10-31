Toffoli scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Toffoli has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. He got a piece of a Dmitry Orlov shot for the Sharks' fifth goal at 18:30 of the second period. Toffoli is up to four goals, six points, 26 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 11 appearances. He'll be among the Sharks' best forwards this year, but it's a good sign for the team's rebuild that he probably won't be the leading scorer, though he still produces at a level that can help in fantasy.