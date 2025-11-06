Toffoli scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

Toffoli set up Macklin Celebrini on the opening goal early in the first period and added a tally of his own in the third to close out the scoring. With three goals and three assists over his last six outings, Toffoli has found a steady stretch after some uneven performances in mid-October. The winger is at five goals, nine points, 33 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances.