Toffoli scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

This was his second multi-point effort in the last three games. Toffoli hadn't earned a power-play point since Oct. 24, though that was due to a larger overall slump for the veteran winger. He's produced six goals, seven helpers, six power-play points, 48 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 22 outings this season. Toffoli's middle-six role isn't ideal, but he can be helpful in deeper fantasy formats as a depth scorer.