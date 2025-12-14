Toffoli scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Three of his points came as the Sharks rallied from a 5-1 deficit, the biggest third-period comeback in franchise history, and Toffoli's second tally tied the game with 98 seconds left in regulation. It was the veteran winger's second four-point eruption in December, but he was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other five games this month. On the season, Toffoli has nine goals and 22 points in 33 contests.