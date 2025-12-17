Toffoli scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

It wasn't a four-point effort like he had Saturday in Pittsburgh, but this was still a special game for Toffoli. The goal was the 300th of his career, and he also moved two points away from 600 overall. This season, he's been pretty good in a top-six role for the Sharks, earning 10 goals, 23 points, 75 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 34 outings. He's displayed a 50-point floor in recent years and should be capable of getting to that mark in 2025-26 if he stays healthy.