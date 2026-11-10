Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Toffoli assisted on Ivar Stenberg's first-period equalizer before tying the contest again midway through the second period. The veteran winger might not have much upside as a middle-six forward in a struggling offense, but this was a step in the right direction. It also helped Toffoli snap a seven-game pointless skid, as he hadn't cracked the scoresheet since delivering an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Bruins on Oct. 24.