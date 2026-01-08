Toffoli scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Toffoli ended an eight-game goal drought with the opening tally 4:10 into the second period. The veteran winger had four assists during that stretch. He's now at 11 goals, 28 points (six on the power play), 102 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 43 appearances this season in a top-six role.