Toffoli scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Toffoli has two goals and an assist over the last three games. The 33-year-old winger has been a steady source of offense while often playing in the top six this season, though he's occasionally moved down to the third line. Toffoli is up to 15 goals, 35 points, 120 shots on net, 37 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 51 appearances.