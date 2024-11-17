Toffoli scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.
The Sharks were staring at a 3-0 deficit early in the second period, but Toffoli led the comeback with his seventh and eighth tallies of the season. The veteran winger hadn't produced a multi-point performance since Oct. 28, but Toffoli has a respectable 14 points in 19 contests overall, including two goals and six points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Slides assist in loss•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Nets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Contributes two points in comeback•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Pair of points in loss•