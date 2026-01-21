Toffoli scored a goal, added five hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Toffoli opened the scoring at 14:37 of the first period. The 33-year-old winger has earned four goals and three assists over nine outings in January as he continues to be a steady scorer in a middle-six role. He's up to 14 goals, 33 points, 111 shots on net, 37 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 49 appearances this season.