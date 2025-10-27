Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Nets PP tally in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toffoli scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.
Toffoli snapped a four-game pointless streak with his power-play goal midway through the third period. It was his third goal of the season, and two of those have come with the man advantage. The 33-year-old hasn't been very productive despite being part of the first line, but with an average of over 2.0 shots per game, he remains a dangerous threat in a rising San Jose attack that has scored 16 goals over its last four games.
