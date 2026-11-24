Toffoli scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Toffoli capitalized on a rebound during the first period to register his seventh goal of the campaign. Despite receiving less prominent power-play deployment than some of San Jose's younger forwards, the veteran winger remains a useful finishing option and is up to 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 26 appearances. His goalscoring ability and power-play role should keep him relevant in most fantasy formats as long as he stays in a top-six role.