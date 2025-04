Toffoli (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Calgary on Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has accumulated 28 goals, 50 points, 218 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 51 hits through 73 appearances this season. Nikolai Kovalenko will replace Toffoli in Monday's lineup.