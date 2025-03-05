Toffoli had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

Toffoli's goal was an empty-netter, but they all count the same. He has put up a goal in each of his last three games (one assist), and he has 42 points, including 24 goals, in 60 games this year. Toffoli's veteran leadership is solid, and he's on pace to score about 34 goals. That would match his elite eason in Calgary in 2022-23 when he set his career mark. And if he can hit that mark, this season will be Toffoli's third straight 33-plus goal season