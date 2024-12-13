Toffoli scored a goal on four shots and added one hit, one takeaway and a plus-2 rating in 16:10 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Toffoli opened the scoring Thursday with his 12th goal of the campaign just over a minute into the contest. The right-shot winger has scored three goals through five games to start December, but he's registered just one assist in his last nine appearances. So long as he's skating alongside Macklin Celebrini, Toffoli will be a solid option in most formats given his natural goal-scoring ability. The 32-year-old Toffoli leads the Sharks with 12 goals, and he's up to 20 points through 32 games.