Toffoli scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Toffoli has two goals and two assists over his last five games. The 32-year-old winger has been steady this season, offering a decent level of offense as a veteran presence in the Sharks' lineup. He's at 15 goals, 11 assists, 116 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 41 appearances. He's on pace for his lowest output in three years, but given the team around him, he's done well to stay close to the same level as his 55-point effort from 2023-24.