Toffoli inked a four-year, $24 million deal with San Jose on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Toffoli has played for five different organizations over the last five seasons but will now return to Southern California, this time with the Sharks. In his 79 regular-season outings with the Devils and Jets last season, the veteran winger compiled 33 goals and 22 helpers. It was the second straight season in which Toffoli was able to reach the 30-goal mark, a threshold he should be capable of reaching in a top-six role with San Jose.