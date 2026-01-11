Toffoli scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist -- all on the power play -- in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Dallas.

After helping to set up an Alexander Wennberg tally in the second period, Toffoli really got to work with the Sharks down 4-2 in the third period. The veteran winger got the comeback started midway through the third by flipping home a rebound on his backhand, then ended the contest with a rocket of a one-timer two minutes into the extra frame. Toffoli only has nine power-play points (five goals, four assists) on the season, but he's been on a roll since the middle of December, racking up six goals and 13 points in the last 12 games.