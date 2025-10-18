Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Power-play goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toffoli scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.
Toffoli has a point in three straight games (two goals, one assist), accounting for all of his offense this season. His tally Friday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The veteran winger has added 10 shots on net, four hits and a minus-3 rating while filling a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit. Even if he doesn't get a ton of minutes with Macklin Celebrini, Toffoli is laying the groundwork for another 50-point season.
