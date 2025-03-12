Toffoli (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Toffoli was listed as a game-time decision, but it looks like he won't have to miss any playing time. The 32-year-old warmed up on the top line, his usual spot, so he should be ready to bounce back after having a four-game point streak snapped Saturday against the Islanders.
