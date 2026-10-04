Toffoli scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

Toffoli got the Sharks on the board in the second period and set up Igor Chernyshov's tally in the third. Working in a third-line role, Toffoli's offense could be a bit limited this year as the Sharks lean on their prospects more. The 34-year-old winger will still chip in some -- he had 49 points over 79 regular-season outings last year. Toffoli can help in deeper fantasy formats as long as he remains involved on the second power-play unit.