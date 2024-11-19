Toffoli scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Toffoli had been struggling with consistency in recent weeks and went on a six-game slump where he recorded just one point between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11. However, the 32-year-old has turned things around and is now riding a three-game point streak, tallying three goals and one assist in that span.
More News
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Lights lamp twice in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Slides assist in loss•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Nets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Contributes two points in comeback•
-
Sharks' Tyler Toffoli: Riding four-game point streak•